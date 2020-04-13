Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$113.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$116.15.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR stock traded down C$1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$109.25. 521,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$127.96.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Denis Losier sold 2,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.48, for a total value of C$208,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at C$17,474,697.92. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and sold 21,160 shares worth $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.