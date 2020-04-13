Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$335.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$345.00 to C$322.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$333.83.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

TSE:CP traded down C$5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$310.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$311.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$318.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$288.85 per share, with a total value of C$288,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.