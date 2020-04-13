Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.17. Canadian Solar reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.09. 36,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

