Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of CFP stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.18. 265,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,916. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.90.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.6684048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

