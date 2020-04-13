Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 18,807 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.97. 155,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,111,570. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

