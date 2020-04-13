Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 46,115 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,995,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

