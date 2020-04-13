Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 71,597 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $31,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 216.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.