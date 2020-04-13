Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.81. 5,397,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,392,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

