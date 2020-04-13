Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

