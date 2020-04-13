Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after buying an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,956,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

