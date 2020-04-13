Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

