Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.69. The company had a trading volume of 370,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,763,496. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

