Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.52. 4,607,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $306.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

