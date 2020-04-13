Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.89 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,038 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,609,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

