Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

IJH traded down $5.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.31. 199,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

