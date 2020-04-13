Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.66. 17,557,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.