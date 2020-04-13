Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.59. 561,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,143,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

