Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,668 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

