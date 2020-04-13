Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 43,495,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

