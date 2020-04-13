Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 29,271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $80.24. The company had a trading volume of 408,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.