Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,087 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. 6,800,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

