Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,055 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.60. 18,338,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,296. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

