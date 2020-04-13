Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 182.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 676.2% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $14.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,192.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,314.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

