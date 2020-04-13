Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.91. 7,741,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,731,288. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

