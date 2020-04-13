Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 82,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,290. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $261.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.65 and a 200-day moving average of $223.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7253 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.