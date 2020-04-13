Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 129,355 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 129,355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,652,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $2,030,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 329,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

