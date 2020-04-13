Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,287 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 256,468.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 163,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,963. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,203.30. Insiders purchased a total of 484,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,893 over the last ninety days.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

