Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,041 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,802,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

