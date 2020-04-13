Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 986 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 631,657 shares of company stock worth $89,660,371. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.37.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.93. 1,066,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

