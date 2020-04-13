Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

