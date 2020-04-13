Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, ABCC and Bithumb. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $838.22 million and approximately $85.71 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, ZB.COM, CoinFalcon, ABCC, HitBTC, Exmo, Bittrex, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, Gate.io, DragonEX, Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Indodax, Cryptomate, Upbit, Coinbe and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

