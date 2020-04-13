Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,340,000 after acquiring an additional 332,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $174,321,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 820,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4811 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

