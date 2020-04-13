CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.13% of CareDx worth $19,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. CareDx Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. ValuEngine cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,390 shares of company stock valued at $863,614 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

