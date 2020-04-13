CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CARG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,214. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,301,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,984,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,705,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,972. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 239,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 65,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

