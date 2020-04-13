Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

In other news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 35,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,636. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.