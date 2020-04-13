Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

CASA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.