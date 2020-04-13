Caspian (CSP) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.17 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

