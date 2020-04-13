Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.83. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

