Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.45. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,461. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 549,881 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Catalent by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after acquiring an additional 538,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Catalent by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 330,047 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

