Catasys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CATS)

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,300 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the typical volume of 185 call options.

In related news, COO Curtis Medeiros acquired 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $234,507.90. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Catasys by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATS traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,436. The firm has a market cap of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. Catasys has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $22.48.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catasys in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

