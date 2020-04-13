Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $125.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

