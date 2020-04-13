Ccore Hits Market Cap of $6,997.21 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Ccore has a market capitalization of $6,997.21 and $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02756919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00216408 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

