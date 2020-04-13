Needham & Company LLC Trims CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Target Price to $9.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.24 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.02 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth $140,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

