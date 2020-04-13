CEEK VR Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $751,096.14 and approximately $153.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.38 or 0.04362970 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003471 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, RightBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

