Celer Network (CELR) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network's official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

