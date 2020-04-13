Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.59. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,657,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International increased its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 8,512,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

