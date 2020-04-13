Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

CVE stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

