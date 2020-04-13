Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

CENTA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

