Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $68.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.96. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,421,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,969,000 after purchasing an additional 193,974 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,702,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,008,000 after acquiring an additional 128,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $259,974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,479,000 after purchasing an additional 432,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

