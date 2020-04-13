CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Stephens

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of CF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 210,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,785. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,793,000. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

